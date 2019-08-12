Gems Coffee Shop closing its doors

Gems Coffee Shop in Lurgan is closing with ‘immediate effect’, the owner has announced.

In a social media post this morning (Monday, August 12) owner Vivienne Greenaway said: “Dear customers & friends.

“This is a very difficult post.

“It is with great regret that I have decided to close Gems. (With immediate effect)

“I have been working too many hours and that hasn’t been doing my health any good.

“I have decided to spend time with my family and friends.

“It has been a great almost 10 years.

“Met good people who have become good friends much more than customers for which I am truly grateful.”

She went on to say: “I would also like to thank Dawn, Sarah and Catlin who have been wonderful staff and been the best staff anyone could ask for.

“I want to wish you all the best and good health in the future.

“God bless, Vivienne.”

The popular business has been running since 2010 and was well known for its range of home baked treats.