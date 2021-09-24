The portal enables anyone aged 18+ and a resident in Northern Ireland to apply for the £100 Spend Local pre-paid cards.

The Minister said: “Now is the time for residents of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area to get ready to Spend Local.

“But I would urge people to be patient as we expect demand to be high in the early days of the online portal being open.

The Executive hopes the Spend Local card will encourage more customers back to shops, hospitality and other services .

“The portal remains open until October 25 so everyone will have an opportunity to make their application, with at least four weeks after that to use their Spend Local cards as the scheme doesn’t end until November 30.”

The objective of the £145million High Street Support Scheme is to boost local businesses following the drop in footfall brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Lyons added: “By giving everyone aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland a pre-paid card worth £100 to spend in local high street businesses, we will encourage many more customers back through the doors of local retail, hospitality and services.

“By applying, receiving and ultimately using your Spend Local card in local businesses such as shops, hospitality and other services before November 30, you will be doing your bit to support your local businesses and the wider community.”

High Street Support Scheme Key Dates

Week commencing October 4 – First tranche of cards will issue to those who have successfully applied for the Spend Local pre-paid card.

October 11 – Telephone service will open to support applications from people not able to access or use the online portal.

October 25 – High Street Scheme online portal and telephone services will close.

October 25 – the last qualifying date for those turning 18 to be eligible to apply for a Spend Local card.

November 30 – High Street Scheme closes and the Spend Local pre-paid cards will cease to be valid.

Applicants are asked to apply through the website, NI Direct.

For verification purposes in order to reduce the risk of fraud and error, each applicant will be asked to provide their: name, address, age, gender, disability status, national insurance number, email address and telephone number.

The telephone support service opens on October 11.

The cards can be used in all participating businesses in Northern Ireland. They cannot be used online or for gambling or some financial and legal services.