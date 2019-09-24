Local family owned co-working business, Glandore, shares its top tips for 'green' working

Co-working is growing more popular with smaller businesses and start-ups, with family business Glandore keen to emphasise its benefits.

Advantages include the positive environmental impacts co-working can have, in addition to mitigating the effects of irresponsible practices, often saving money in the process.

Rooftop event space at Glandore, Arthur House in Belfast city centre

Founded by Michael Kelly in 2001, Glandore is a local, family owned and managed company offering high-end, design led serviced offices, co-working spaces and virtual offices.

Since 2001, the Kelly family have seen the operation grow from one employee to nearly 80 employees, and from offering just 75 desks to now offering over 3,500 desks in Belfast, as well as offices in Dublin and Cork.

Michael Kelly’s three daughters, Fiona, Clare and Rebecca have joined the business in the last number of years and are now Directors of the company. Bringing over 30 years of work experience with them, the Kelly sisters have helped to streamline Glandore’s continued growth and expansion.

Sharing the values that have been instilled by the Kelly family throughout the years, Glandore cares deeply about building long term connections and relationships with its staff, members and partners.

To encourage and facilitate connections and networking between its members, Glandore host a range of exclusive member events on a monthly basis, from educational seminars and workshops to social gatherings, business briefings, networking events and a complimentary wellness programme.

To make sure the businesses are having a positive impact on the environment, Glandore has commenced their ‘Green Initiative,’ using 100 per cent renewable energy across all of their locations and has also expanded its recycling and composting facilities, with the aim of reducing the contamination of recyclables and waste. Glandore provide reusable amenities across their facilities, including their Belfast offices, and have worked with their suppliers to ensure deliveries are plastic-free.

A Glandore insider said: ‘‘We are committed to seeking positive change in the communities where our offices are based and embrace the opportunity to increase green initiatives with staff, members and the wider Belfast community.’’

There are many ways businesses can offset their environmental impact. Considering working practices and cutting down on travel, either by encouraging working from home, or video conferencing rather than face to face meetings are two easy ways to have a large impact on the environment and overheads.

Glandore Director, Clare Kelly explains: ‘‘Co-working and flexible workspace by their very definition are green. It’s not just a sharing of ideas but of space, heat, light and other resources.

''Often companies and individuals believe recycling is enough, we as an organisation believe it’s important to take it a step further. Naturally we want to increase recycling rates, but the priority is to reduce waste entirely.’’

Operating out of a co-working space, telecommuting or using refurbished furniture are great ways to start your green initiative at work, and also helps companies achieve their Corporate and Social Responsibilities (CSR). Appointing a ‘Green Champion’ can be an easy way to find out where you can make small changes to not only work more sustainably, but also to save money.

Glandore Belfast is based at Arthur House, 41 Arthur Street, Belfast, BT1 4GB. Contact: 028 9044 7100 or email info@glandorebelfast.co.uk for information.