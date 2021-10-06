Plastic free fruit and veg shop a first for province

The shop, at 10 Ballynarry Rd, Portadown, was officially opened by the Consular General of the Republic of Poland in Northern Ireland, Mr Pawel Majewski.

The event was hosted and MC’d by The Underbelly who were appropriately dressed as an aubergine and Northern Ireland’s all-time favourite veg, a spud.

Attendees were treated to uncharacteristically good Northern Irish weather and food from Dirty Vegan Feed, Plant Based Plans and Eat Well Catering who use all of Farm Next Door’s fresh ingredients in their dishes.

The shop is now open seven days a week to the public.

“From today, this business will serve as an example of the economic links and cooperation between Poland and Northern Ireland. These conditions – and the Polish spirit – have allowed for many Polish businesses to prosper, forming deep connections between Poland and this region,” said Pawel Majewski, Consular General of the Republic of Poland

Since 2017, Emilia Klak and Marcin Piotrowski– partners in business and life – have developed Farm Next Door as a thriving Fruit & Veg delivery service across much of NI.

The vast majority of their produce comes from local farmers.

It all started with Emilia and Marcin missing the products of their native Poland and seeking out local farmers that could provide them the quality they had been missing. Now this has come full circle, as they are now working with locals to grow veg never before seen on Northern Irish soil.

They felt the time was right to now open their very own ‘brick and mortar’ farm shop:

“Founding a shop in Portadown is a ‘no brainer’. We are proud to be immersed in a place that has such a rich agricultural presence. There is so much going on in the world of food in the area, and we very much relish the opportunity to become part of this vibrant community,” said Emilia.

