Already Portadown Community Champion, Elaine is on the shortlist for the prestigious award at the ‘Proud to be Asda’ competition.

During the pandemic she worked across every department in the Portadown store, helping colleagues.

She also went the extra mile for those in the community that needed support during the past two year of COVID-19.

Elaine Livingstone who works in ASDA in Portadown.

The ‘Proud to be Asda’ 2021 awards were created to recognize and reward those colleagues who have stepped up for customers, communities, and each other – and to acknowledge the incredible efforts of so many like Elaine, who make their fellow colleagues truly proud to work for Asda.

Having worked at the Portadown store since its opening in 2012, Elaine has always gone above and beyond for her colleagues and community.

Elaine’s teammates describe her as a bubbly, kind and caring person who puts her all into everything she does.

Andrew Alderdice, Operations Manager at Asda Portadown with Elaine Livingstone.

Elaine said: “I have absolutely loved working at Asda Portadown over the years. No day is the same and throughout my time here I’ve got to meet and help so many people which is amazing. We’re like a big family – everybody supports each other and whenever something needs done, we do it together.”

“My favourite moment working at Asda is when I secured a grant six years ago for a new transporter van for Via Wings in Dromore. We still use it to this day!”

“With the nature of my role it’s hard to interact with my colleagues as I’m always out and about in the community but they always make an effort to ensure I’m supported, particularly during the pandemic when I was working on different departments in store and I had to learn new skills. I really love my job and my community!”

General Store Manager at Asda Portadown, Stuart Legge, said: “Elaine is a true legend. Throughout the pandemic she has worked in every department of our store from cash office to checkouts. She also managed to balance everything out with her incredible work in the community.”

“She’s also a great motivator and will do her best to get the whole team engaged. She loves getting stuck in to support us and the community. Thank you for all your hard work, Elaine!”

