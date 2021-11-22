SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said she had previously written to Translink calling for the return of the popular Nightmovers service to make it easier for people to visit city centres.

Translink is to resume its late night bus and train services from this Friday 26th November.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “This service has proved very popular in the past, allowing people from outside Belfast to travel into the city to avail of late-night shopping and to visit the Christmas markets and other seasonal attractions that pop up at this time of year.

Portadown Train Station. Photo courtesy of Google.

“I am delighted that Translink have decided to introduce this service which will see additional train services on Friday and Saturdays departing Great Victoria Street at 00.15am to Portadown.

“I was contacted by several constituents who wanted to see the service return and contacted Translink on their behalf.

“I have no doubt that this will bring satisfaction to those individuals visiting the Christmas markets, for late night shopping, for theatre patrons and for the festive partygoers from Lurgan, Craigavon and Portadown.

“This will help connect people and places at this time, making it easy to enjoy bus and rail services at a busy period for many.

“These services will be a solution for many people – car-free, hassle-free, greener journeys and no need to cut evenings short, as well as helping to reduce pollution and congestion in our towns and cities and most importantly, getting people home safely.”

