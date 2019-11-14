Action on Hearing Loss lends a hand to local teacher

The charity has been supporting Technology teacher Mark Montgomery through the Workable NI programme, funded by the Department for Communities and the pupils were delighted to be involved.

Mark, who has tinnitus and wears a hearing aid, said: “The sessions went well and were very interactive, pupils were fully engaged and enjoyed practicing fingerspelling their names. Teaching a practical subject whilst having hearing loss and tinnitus is challenging, particularly with a noisy environment. I was apprehensive about mentioning my hearing loss to pupils but their reaction has been positive and they have been understanding, as have colleagues.

“I would thoroughly recommend the programme. My Employment Support Officer comes from a place of knowledge, understanding and empathy, it’s great to have someone like that to talk to.”