Celebrations at Tandragee JHS

Receiving Awards for Academic Achievement and Excellence at the Tandragee Junior High School prize night are Uel Brown, Ella Duke, Rachel Spence and Charlotte Eagle

Principal Mr Brown welcomed guest speaker Mr Paul Moorhead, Schools’ Ministry Manager at Scripture Union, Northern Ireland and a former pupil of the school.

Mr Brown also thanked the Board of Governors, parents, and staff for their support of the students throughout the school year.

“Tonight we look forward to awarding you various prizes celebrating the fruits of partnership, but also the attainment of personal bests, improved targets, teamwork, respect and our much revered values of care, courtesy and consideration,” he said.

Well done everyone!

Bethany Ellison Intermediate Girl Sports Champion at Tandragee Junior High School prize night

Kaitlin Rock and Ella Duke who shared the Canning Cup for Endeavor in Science pictured along with Jesse Best who won the Dr C Todd Cup for Sciences at the Tandragee Junior High School prize night

At the Tandragee Junior High School prize night are Head Girl (Rachel Spence) and Head Boy (Nathan Rafferty) pictured with Mrs DL Inns (Vice Principal), Mr R Leckey (Chairman of the Board of Governors), Mr W Brown (Principal) and Mr Mark Moorhead (Guest Speaker)

Award winners from the Learning Support Centre pictured with Mrs G Crossey at the Tandragee Junior High School prize night