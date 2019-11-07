Celebrations at Tandragee JHS
Tandragee Junior High School recently held its annual prize night when pupils were congratulated on their efforts throughout the year.
Principal Mr Brown welcomed guest speaker Mr Paul Moorhead, Schools’ Ministry Manager at Scripture Union, Northern Ireland and a former pupil of the school.
Mr Brown also thanked the Board of Governors, parents, and staff for their support of the students throughout the school year.
“Tonight we look forward to awarding you various prizes celebrating the fruits of partnership, but also the attainment of personal bests, improved targets, teamwork, respect and our much revered values of care, courtesy and consideration,” he said.
Well done everyone!