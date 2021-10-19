8,946 positive cases of Covid have been recorded by the Department of Health between Monday, October 11, 2021 to Sunday, October 17, 2021.

The 40 postcodes with the highest number of positive cases are outlined in the table below:

You can review the full breakdown of positive test results between Monday, October 11, 2021 to Sunday, October 17, 2021 here.

Covid NI: Postcodes with the highest number of positive Covid cases

Restrictions set to ease from Sunday, October 31, 2021

From Sunday, October 31, 2021 social distancing in bars and restaurants in Northern Ireland will be lifted, allowing nightclubs to open their doors.

Restrictions on dancing are also being removed, allowing people to finally take to the dancefloor for the first time since the global pandemic.