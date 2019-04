A Crafts and Coffee event has been organised in aid of the Southern Area Hospice by two Birches women.

Emma Doyle and Mary Benson are hosting the event on Saturday, 25 May at Peatlands Park (near junction 13 off the M1).

Full of interesting arts and crafts as well as delicious coffee and nibbles, the event will run from 10am to 3pm.

This Crafts and Coffee event is in aid of the Southern Area Hospice Services and is sure to attract a great attendance.