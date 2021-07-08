Defibrilators for local football clubs praised

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley who is also chairman of the Health Committee at Stormont, said: “This is a hugely welcome and admirable initiative by the NIFL and I commend them for their proactive approach which could potentially save lives.

“After the events which unfolded in the Denmark vs Finland Euro 2020 match in which Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest, the topic of defibrillator provision has rightly come to the fore,” said Mr Buckley.

“I am currently liaising with local councillors on a scheme that is being developed by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council to support local community groups, sports clubs and businesses in supplying defibrillators, and we are awaiting more news on how this will be rolled out in the near future,” said Mr Buckley.

“I commend the NIFL for their initiative and I understand that a multitude of clubs in the Upper Bann area will be provided with a life-saving defibrillator, including Portadown, Glenavon, Loughgall and Annagh United,” said the DUP MLA.

