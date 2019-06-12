Hospital worker commended for helping girl who was stabbed

A Domestic Ward Assistant, who helped a girl who was bleeding heavily after being stabbed, has been commended by the NI Ambulance Service.

Debbie Shortt, who works at Craigavon Area Hospital was commended by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for her swift response in helping the young girl recently.

Debbie heard the disturbance near her home in the Shankill area of Lurgan and found the girl bleeding heavily.

She raised the alarm and while neighbours contacted emergency services, Debbie applied first aid, kept talking to the girl and reassured her until the ambulance arrived.

A spokesperson for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said: "The patient was brought to hospital and paramedics said that without Debbie’s quick action and first aid, the outcome could have been much worse."