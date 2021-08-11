Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council is also to reduce social distancing to one metre as part of the pilot scheme at the £35m centre.

There had been complaints that people had been unable to book slots at the pool as it had been fully booked on the online App.

However man of those who had booked slots on the App didn’t turn up leaving empty lanes and irrate customers who failed to get a booking.

South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon.

The system had been introduced as the COVID-19 restrictions eased and the new leisure centre was able to officially open.

In a statement on Facebook, the council said: “Since opening last November, our new, state-of-the-art South Lake Leisure Centre has proved a huge success; welcoming an average of 66,500 visitors during June and July alone - all in spite of the significant challenges posed by the pandemic.

“And to help improve the service availability for customers and enhance overall user experience across the centre, we’re piloting a number of new measures from Tuesday 17 August:

“Removal of the pre-booking system for the main pool.

“Reducing social distancing measures to one metre

“You can find out more about this pilot here: https://bit.ly/3fQkmcS”

-

-

Former NI nursing home suffers repeated burglaries Read full story here-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.