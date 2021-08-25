Bannview Medical Practice is to be relaunched next week as the Beechwood Family Practice after a rescue mission by four GP Federation Support Units.

The Bannview practice had been fraught with problems, mainly due to the lack of GPs at the practice which caters for around 5,000 patients.

Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie said the new arrangement would mean patients would not be dispersed across neighbouring practices.

Mr Beattie said: “The management of Bannview Medical Practice has been an issue for a considerable time now and patients have been left in limbo regarding their health care needs for too long.

“I welcome this move by the four GP Federation Support Units.

“This has avoided the worst possible outcome of patients being dispersed across the other surrounding practices.

“With this take over patients can now take comfort they will receive the stability they need and deserve. Each patient will receive a letter over the coming weeks to introduce them to the practice and explain the takeover in detail.

“I want to thank the other practices that stepped in to offer help and support to make sure patients received the medical care needed during this difficult time.”

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd also welcomed news that a resolution has been found to issues at Bannview.

Mr O ‘Dowd said: “News that a Federation Support Units (FSU), acting on behalf of the GP Federations will take over the contract of Bannview will come as a huge relief to patients in the area.

“I wish the new practice well and hope this now brings to an end a very difficult saga for all involved.”

