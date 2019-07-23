Remarkable Kate is a volunteer at hospital

Despite suffering from a brain tumour five years ago, Kate Spence has been volunteering at Craigavon Hospital helping the elderly and vulnerable.

A remarkable woman, Kate had the tumour successfully removed and has been helping others at Craigavon Hospital while overcoming her own brain injury.

Kate Spence who volunteers at Craigavon Area Hospital

She has completed the Cedar Foundation’s Inclusion Works Programme which supports adults with disabilities to build employability skills and gain experience to help them become work ready and progress to a paid job, college course or volunteering

Kate’s volunteer role involves being with a patient throughout their hospital visit on a one-to-one basis.

This often includes supporting people who are anxious about hospitals and the procedures they are about to undergo.

She assists patients who may have no support network to help them, especially the elderly and vulnerable.

Her role involves working closely as part of the team on the ward in assisting and liaising with nurses and the sister in charge.

Kate said: “Since my brain injury I have had difficulty with managing my fatigue and memory but with the support that the Cedar Foundation has provided me with I am now able to manage independently, with no support required. It is very rewarding for me to be able to give my time to help others who need assistance during their hospital visit and seeing the difference it can make to patients.”

A spokesperson for the Cedar Foundation said “Kate is a shining example of how, having successfully completed Cedar’s Inclusion Works Programme, she has gone out into the community to put the skills she has gained through her own brain injury recovery into practice in a very worthwhile voluntary role”.

For more on Cedar Foundation visit www.cedar-foundation.org Inclusion Works is part funded through the NI European Social Fund Programme and the Department for the Economy. Also the Department for Communities and all five local HSCTs in NI.