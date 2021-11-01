The Southern Health and Social Care Trust said the EDs at both hospitals are ‘under pressure’ and patients can expect long waits.

It follows an appeal at the weekend for any staff (nurses or healthcare assistants) to come into work.

A spokesperson for the Southern Trust said today that Craigavon Hospital remains ‘extremely busy’.

He said there are 104 patients in the ED and 38 patients waiting to be admitted.

“Our hospitals are working beyond capacity dealing with rising numbers of Covid patients and many ill patients waiting for hospital beds.

“The co-operation of patients and their families/carers on discharge is vital to help free up much needed beds.

“If a patient is medically fit for discharge and their package of care or their choice of Nursing Home is not available - an interim placement will be arranged.”

Yesterday lunchtime, the Trust issued an appeal on Facebook saying: “Both our Emergency Departments at Craigavon & Daisy Hill continue to remain extremely busy and are expected to remain under pressure today.

“Our team are doing everything they can to see patients as quickly as possibly but unfortunately there are likely to be long waits as we prioritise the most urgent patients.

“If any staff (nurses or healthcare assistants) are available to work today/tonight, please contact Patient Flow.”

