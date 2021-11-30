Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said the public is frustrated at the lack of progress on a new build for Craigavon Hospital.

Mrs Kelly saidthen Sinn Féin Health Minister Michelle O’Neill received a business plan for a new hospital at the site of Craigavon Area Hospital in 2016.

Mrs Kelly said she has written to Health Minister Robin Swann asking for an updated timescale for the project.

Mr Swann said proceeding with the new hospital would only be possible if capital was provided by Sinn Féin Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

The SDLP MLA said: “The failure to deliver on the new hospital at the Craigavon site has returned to the forefront of people’s minds after the hospital was plunged into crisis recently when it was forced to turn people away due to pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This hospital was unfit for purpose years before the pandemic hit and now with our entire health service is at breaking point the outdated facilities at Craigavon are being pushed to their very limit, with the resulting impact on patients and staff.

“The Southern Trust’s proposals for the new hospital were first presented to then Sinn Féin Health Minister Michelle O’Neill over five years ago and she said it would be subject to funding, this week I got the same answer from the current Health Minister Robin Swann.

“From then until now Sinn Féin have held the position of Finance Minister in the Executive and still no funding for this much needed project has been forthcoming.

“People in this area are fed up with the lack of progress on this project. Other places have seen key projects proceed in this timeframe, but the people of Upper Bann have been let down time and time again.

“I will continue to press for progress on this project as I have done for too many years already, we’ll keep fighting until we see this new hospital taken forward and local people getting their fair share.”

