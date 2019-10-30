Super slimmer Geraldine to help others change their lives

Lurgan woman Geraldine Haughian transformed her life by losing three and a half stone and has now turned it into a career to help others.

The mum of three, who joined Slimming World just two years, hopes to use her own success to help others change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams.

Geraldine before she joined Slimming World

Geraldine loved the plan that much that she trained as a consultant for Slimming World in Derbyshire.

She has run groups in Moy for the past year and is re launching Lurgan Links Thursday and Friday on 14 November.

She said: “Latest figures reveal that one in four adults are obese. This is on the increase and by 2034 this will increase to one in three!

“I joined Slimming World because I was approaching my 50th birthday and didn’t want to be fat and 50!

“I never dreamed I would end up helping others to loose weight.

“It’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

“I couldn’t have lost my weight without the help and support from the group I attended. I know the challenges people can face on their journey which is why, at my Slimming World groups, there will be tons of support, encouragement, sharing recipe ideas and fun of course!

“The Slimming World plan isn’t a diet, it’s a lifestyle change. It encourages you to eat lots of tasty filling food like pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat and fish. You are never hungry and no foods are banned, so there’s no deprivation. I couldn’t believe I had found a way to lose weight without starving myself.”

Geraldines Slimming World groups are at Lurgan Links community centre, Castle Lane, Thursdays 5.30pm and 7.30pm; Friday 9.30 am and 11.30 am.

For more information call Geraldine on 07587254669