Yellow Ribbon charity seeking rent-free offices as old Portadown premises sold

Run by Dr Arthur Cassidy, a chartered psychologist, the Yellow Ribbon charity has been going in Portadown for more than 20 years.

Initially it started in the Ashgrove Community Centre in Portadown’s Garvaghy Road and, around 10 years ago, got premises in Church St in the aftermath of a number of suicides in the Co Armagh area.

The charity, which receives no government funding and is not linked to the Public Health Agency, relies solely on donations.

Yellow Ribbon premises in Church St Portadown.

Its aims are to help those in mental health crises.

Dr Cassidy explains: “We are a cross community charity, registered with the Charities Commission, who help those in need and operate for free.”

He said there are many referrals from local GPs and others plus the group organises a 24 hour help line between himself and colleague Gerry McVeigh.

He said: “Our Church Street premises has been sold and we urgently need, ideally, rent free premises to carry out our charity work for the next five to ten years.

Dr Arthur Cassidy who is seeking new premises for the Yellow Ribbon charity in Portadown.

“Any businessmen I have approached so far have had little or no empathy with our mental health work . One businessman had premises available and was asking for 1K per month in rent.”

The psychologist said they must be out of their current facilities within months and is hoping that he can find premises close to Portadown centre for a ‘peppercorn’ rent so that they can continue their work.

