The scheme featured events such as dodgeball, rounders, hockey, basketball, gaelic football, soccer, tough rugby, American football, cricket, poc fada, kick fada, athletics, an obstacle course, cinema visit and trip to Lisburn swimming pool.
Included with children in the senior group at the Ballyhegan Gaelic Football Club youth scheme in 2010 are Tony Keegan (organiser), Johnny McKeever (organiser), Emma Guy (Armagh ladies), Laura Forker (Armagh ladies), Charlie Vernon (Armagh seniors) and Paul McGrane (ex-Armagh seniors).PT35-181PVD
Included with children in the underage group at the Ballyhegan Gaelic Football Club youth scheme in 2010 are Tony Keegan (organiser), Johnny McKeever (organiser), James P McKeever (leader), Shane Morgan (leader), Sarah Malone (leader), Cathal Cullen (leader), James McKeever (leader), Emma Guy (Armagh ladies), Laura Forker (Armagh ladies), Charlie Vernon (Armagh seniors) and Paul McGrane (ex-Armagh seniors).PT35-182PVD
Ballyhegan Gaelic Football Club's youth scheme in 2010 attracted support from Armagh seniors' Charlie Vernon .PT35-180PVD
Laura McKeever with some of the children who signed up to take part in Ballyhegan Gaelic Football Club's youth project in 2010. PT35-184PVD