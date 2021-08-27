Chloe Lennon offering a helping hand during Ballyhegan Gaelic Football Club's youth programme in 2010. The scheme featured events such as dodgeball, rounders, hockey, basketball, gaelic football, soccer, tough rugby, American football, cricket, poc fada, kick fada, athletics, an obstacle course, cinema visit and trip to Lisburn swimming pool. PT35-183PVD
Chloe Lennon offering a helping hand during Ballyhegan Gaelic Football Club's youth programme in 2010. The scheme featured events such as dodgeball, rounders, hockey, basketball, gaelic football, soccer, tough rugby, American football, cricket, poc fada, kick fada, athletics, an obstacle course, cinema visit and trip to Lisburn swimming pool. PT35-183PVD

RETRO: Looking back on Ballyhegan GFC youth scheme

Ballyhegan Gaelic Football Club hosted a youth prgramme in 2010 featuring a variety of activities.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 27th August 2021, 3:00 pm

The scheme featured events such as dodgeball, rounders, hockey, basketball, gaelic football, soccer, tough rugby, American football, cricket, poc fada, kick fada, athletics, an obstacle course, cinema visit and trip to Lisburn swimming pool.

If you have old photos you would like to share, email them (with caption details) to [email protected]

1.

Included with children in the senior group at the Ballyhegan Gaelic Football Club youth scheme in 2010 are Tony Keegan (organiser), Johnny McKeever (organiser), Emma Guy (Armagh ladies), Laura Forker (Armagh ladies), Charlie Vernon (Armagh seniors) and Paul McGrane (ex-Armagh seniors).PT35-181PVD

Photo Sales

2.

Included with children in the underage group at the Ballyhegan Gaelic Football Club youth scheme in 2010 are Tony Keegan (organiser), Johnny McKeever (organiser), James P McKeever (leader), Shane Morgan (leader), Sarah Malone (leader), Cathal Cullen (leader), James McKeever (leader), Emma Guy (Armagh ladies), Laura Forker (Armagh ladies), Charlie Vernon (Armagh seniors) and Paul McGrane (ex-Armagh seniors).PT35-182PVD

Photo Sales

3.

Ballyhegan Gaelic Football Club's youth scheme in 2010 attracted support from Armagh seniors' Charlie Vernon .PT35-180PVD

Photo Sales

4.

Laura McKeever with some of the children who signed up to take part in Ballyhegan Gaelic Football Club's youth project in 2010. PT35-184PVD

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2