Belfast Zoo: Fantastic images from the zoo’s annual photography competition

The competition, now in its 36th year, is sponsored by Jessops and Phil Smyth Photography. It challenges budding and amateur photographers to creatively photograph animals and scenes around the zoo, capturing the wonder of nature while exhibiting high quality skills and a great eye for a ‘zooper’ photo.

2019 welcomed a record 950 entries for the popular competition. Winners will receive a variety of prizes including cash prizes, canvas prints, zoo memberships, zoo goodie bags and photography courses.

Category A - 1st prize - Ring tailed lemurs by Robert Sergeant
Robert Sergeant
Category A - 2nd prize - Malayan sun bear by Steve Haydon
STEVE HAYDON
Category A - 3rd prize - White-bellied pygmy marmoset by Nigel Bell
NIGEL R BELL PHOTOGRAPHY
Category A - highly commended - Panther chameleon by Malcolm Moorehead
Category A - highly commended - Panther chameleon by Malcolm Moorehead
