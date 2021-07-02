Absolute gem of a property
Next Move Property Sales; 028 3884 0318: £210,000
This superb property is located on the hugely convenient ‘A27’ main road between Tandragee and Portadown on an excellent corner site.
The bungalow is finished to a high standard internally, boasting four spacious bedrooms, two reception rooms, three bathrooms (two of which are en-suites) and a large detached garage/warehouse with electric capabilities and two separate offices/storage compartments.
Accommodation comprises:
Porch : PVC door, slate tiles, outside light
Entrance Hall: 18’2” X 7’4” Laminate flooring
Lounge: 22’ 6” x 12’4” Laminate flooring, fireplace with limestone surround, panoramic bay window
Kitchen/Dining: 22’7” x 9’11” High and low level white units, integrated oven/cooker, fridge freezer and microwave, counter top hob
Dining area: Vinyl flooring, single radiator, power points
Utility Room: 7’10” x 7’3” High & Low level units, vinyl flooring, fan, plumbed for washing machine and tumble dryer
Bedroom 1: 12’5” x 11’3” Laminate flooring, large built-in wardrobe
En-suite: 7’0” x 5’5” White suite with chrome fittings, corner shower, tiled floor and walls
Bedroom 2: 8’10” x 7’0” Laminate flooring, built-in wardrobe, blinds, view to decking area
Bedroom 3: 13’7” x 10’0” Laminate flooring, large double wardrobes
En-suite: 9’11” x 4’0” White suite with chrome fittings, fan, laminate flooring
Bedroom 4: 8’9” x 8’11” Laminate flooring, bunk beds, window with front view
Bathroom: White suite with chrome fittings, corner bath with jet system, frosted window, tiled flooring
Garage: 40’6” x 23’5 two separate office/storage rooms, boiler
Front Garden: Walled with shrubs and stones
Rear Garden: Decking, stoned, outside shed
Driveway: Tarmac – one car; Stoned – two car
Other: OFCH, PVC guttering and facia with down lighting, pebble dash walls
#
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.
Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.
With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.
You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk
With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.
Thank you