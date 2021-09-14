Would you have space in your heart and home for one of these dogs?

Archie

Age: Two

Breed: Beagle

Archie is a happy go lucky boy who is very active and loves to use his nose to sniff out new adventures. Archie can get quite excited around other dogs, so a doggy friend that will enjoy his play style would suit him perfectly in his new home.

Archie is looking for an active family who can take him for lovely walks and let him use his nose as this is the way he explores. He will need someone about most of the day to help him settle as he isn’t used to being left on his own and time alone can be gradually built up at his pace. Archie would be best suited to a home with children aged 14 and over due to his liveliness.

Casper

Age: Nine

Breed: Terrier cross

Casper is a great doggy companion, he is a shy but very sweet-natured and clever boy looking for a quiet home. He is housetrained and loves to snuggle once he gets to know you, and his favourite toy to play with is a ball! Casper prefers not to be left on his own for long but is currently receiving training to help him cope better, which we hope potential owners can continue with him at home.

Casper would like to live in a quiet environment as he isn’t fond of busy places, and he needs an adult only home with no visiting children and few visitors. He can find walks stressful and so needs a home with a decent sized secure garden where he has plenty of space to run and play and where he will not have to be taken out for walks. Casper prefers to know you are close by and likes to sleep in the bedroom with you at night and he would also prefer to be the only dog in the home.

Conor O’Kane, Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre Manager explains the changes at the Centre as restrictions ease: “Since the pandemic hit, Dogs Trust Ballymena has been continuing to take in, care for and rehome dogs, thanks to our amazing team and local supporters.

“During this time, we have established a virtual rehoming process which has been a huge success, levelling the playing field for many dogs who have been previously overlooked by potential new families.

“Amid the upheaval of the past year, we have been incredibly proud of how our team has overcome the challenges faced to do the best by our dogs.

“The pandemic has allowed us to try new things and take valuable learnings away to inform new processes.

“As restrictions lift, we will be continuing with our successful virtual rehoming process to match dogs with their new owners.

“However, we love being part of the local community and want to start welcoming people back to the centre, while continuing to put the wellbeing of our dogs and staff first.

Members of the local dog-loving public can book a slot to visit the centre on one of our Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm. Visitors will be able to meet our friendly staff, see the best of Dogs Trust Ballymena including our state-of-the-art kennels and – most importantly – see some of our gorgeous dogs spending time with their canine carers.

“Information Days will not have a rehoming focus, and anyone who is interested in rehoming a dog from us will be directed to the virtual rehoming process to begin their rehoming journey.

“We believe these more intimate visitor Information Days will help our dogs to start to feel comfortable again in the presence of members of the public, while helping us to keep staff and visitors safe.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank local dog lovers for their continued support and for helping us do what’s best for the dogs in our care.

“To book an Information Day slot visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres,” said Conor.