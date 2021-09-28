Would you have space in your heart and home for one of these dogs?

Lily

Age: Five

Breed: Pug

Five-year-old Pug Lily likes human company especially when she has had time to get to know you. She loves her food and toys

Lily enjoys the comforts of her bed and is happy in a calm environment. Lily likes human company especially when she has had time to get to know you.

She loves her food and toys and doesn’t like to share them so Lily requires an adult only home. An experienced dog owner would be perfect where Lily can have time to settle into her new home.

Although Lily has made friends with other dogs at the centre, she needs to be the only pet in the home.

Apollo

Three-year-old Chow Chow Apollo is a handsome big boy who adores human company. He loves his home comforts so give him a lovely, soft bed and you’ll have a friend for life!

Age: Three

Breed: Chow Chow

Apollo is a handsome big boy who adores human company. He loves his home comforts so give him a lovely, soft bed and you’ll have a friend for life. Apollo enjoys his walks and is good in the car.

Apollo would like to live in a chilled home where there is a secure back garden. He can be sensitive around his tail area, so if a home with children they would need to be teenage children. Apollo can have dog friends but would prefer to be the only pet in his new home.

Dogs Trust normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across its network of 21 rehoming centres in the UK and one in Dublin. Dogs Trust has a non-destruction policy and will never put a healthy dog to sleep. The charity also focuses its efforts on understanding dogs and sharing that knowledge with the wider public to prevent problem behaviours that can result in relinquishment or abandonment. We are working towards the day when all dogs can enjoy a happy life, free from the threat of unnecessary destruction.

Conor O’Kane, Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre Manager explains the changes at the Centre as restrictions ease.

He says: “Since the pandemic hit, Dogs Trust Ballymena has been continuing to take in, care for and rehome dogs, thanks to our amazing team and local supporters.

“During this time, we have established a virtual rehoming process which has been a huge success, levelling the playing field for many dogs who have been previously overlooked by potential new families.

“Amid the upheaval of the past year, we have been incredibly proud of how our team has overcome the challenges faced to do the best by our dogs.

“The pandemic has allowed us to try new things and take valuable learnings away to inform new processes.

“As restrictions lift, we will be continuing with our successful virtual rehoming process to match dogs with their new owners.

“However, we love being part of the local community and want to start welcoming people back to the centre, while continuing to put the wellbeing of our dogs and staff first.

Members of the local dog-loving public can book a slot to visit the centre on one of our Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm.

Visitors will be able to meet our friendly staff, see the best of Dogs Trust Ballymena including our state-of-the-art kennels and – most importantly – see some of our gorgeous dogs spending time with their canine carers.

“Information Days will not have a rehoming focus, and anyone who is interested in rehoming a dog from us will be directed to the virtual rehoming process to begin their rehoming journey.

“We believe these more intimate visitor Information Days will help our dogs to start to feel comfortable again in the presence of members of the public, while helping us to keep staff and visitors safe.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank local dog lovers for their continued support and for helping us do what’s best for the dogs in our care.

“To book an Information Day slot visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres,” said Conor.