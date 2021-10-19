Would you have space in your heart and home for one of these dogs?

Polly

Age: Two

Breed: Springer Spaniel

Polly is a beautiful, bouncy spaniel looking for a loving home. She was quite shy initially but has settled in and loves cuddles and fuss from her carers. As a youngster she has lots of energy and loves nothing more than to run and play. Polly can be boisterous when playing with other dogs so a new home with no other dogs would be perfect so she can be introduced to doggy pals gradually.

Polly requires a patient new owner who has the time for plenty of exercise and who can work with Polly with her loose lead training as she is very strong on the lead. She is not used to travelling by car so the training team will also work with her new owners to help Polly get used to travelling. A couple of meets at the centre will be required before this gorgeous girl goes to her new forever home.

Ollie

Age: Four

Breed: Border Collie

Ollie the Collie is a beautiful character who loves to be the centre of attention. He is a sociable chap with both humans and four-legged friends. He enjoys meeting and playing with other dogs and cuddles from his carers are an essential part of his day. Ollie is looking for an active home where he can enjoy plenty of exercise. He can be a little shy on first meeting and he previously lived outdoors so he will need time to adjust and settle into his new forever home. He could live in a home with another confident doggy pal and with older children over 12 years. Ollie will require a secure garden area in his new home where he can play.

Conor O’Kane, Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre Manager explains the changes at the Centre as restrictions ease.

He says: “Since the pandemic hit, Dogs Trust Ballymena has been continuing to take in, care for and rehome dogs, thanks to our amazing team and local supporters.

“During this time, we have established a virtual rehoming process which has been a huge success, levelling the playing field for many dogs who have been previously overlooked by potential new families.

“Amid the upheaval of the past year, we have been incredibly proud of how our team has overcome the challenges faced to do the best by our dogs.

“The pandemic has allowed us to try new things and take valuable learnings away to inform new processes.

“As restrictions lift, we will be continuing with our successful virtual rehoming process to match dogs with their new owners.

“However, we love being part of the local community and want to start welcoming people back to the centre, while continuing to put the wellbeing of our dogs and staff first.

Members of the local dog-loving public can book a slot to visit the centre on one of our Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm.

Visitors will be able to meet our friendly staff, see the best of Dogs Trust Ballymena including our state-of-the-art kennels and – most importantly – see some of our gorgeous dogs spending time with their canine carers.

“Information Days will not have a rehoming focus, and anyone who is interested in rehoming a dog from us will be directed to the virtual rehoming process to begin their rehoming journey.

“We believe these more intimate visitor Information Days will help our dogs to start to feel comfortable again in the presence of members of the public, while helping us to keep staff and visitors safe.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank local dog lovers for their continued support and for helping us do what’s best for the dogs in our care.

“To book an Information Day slot visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres,” said Conor.