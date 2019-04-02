IN PICTURES: Look back at some photos from the 1993 archive
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
Pupils from Edenderry Primary School reached the finals of the BP Pil Primary Schools Computer competition in 1993. Representing the school in the finals were Deborah Anthony, Wyn Jones, Ian Milsop and Clara O'Hagan. Also pictured is teacher Mrs SM Hylands and Mr Red Rayment, manager of BP Oil's Belfast terminal
Two employees from Craigavon Borough Council received certificates of commendation in the Northnern Ireland Local Government Officers of the Year Awards in 1993. Pictrured is Mrs Philomena Davidson receiving her award frfom Mrs Betty Johnston. Mrs Heather Beresford was unavailable for the photograph.