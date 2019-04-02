Mr George McHugh, vice principal of Hardy Memorial Primary School Richhill who retired in 1993. He is pictured with students Judith Vennard, Neil Hobson and Zoe Miller, principal Dean Woods and Archdeacon RWR Colthurts, Chairman of the Board of Governors

IN PICTURES: Look back at some photos from the 1993 archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Pupils from Edenderry Primary School reached the finals of the BP Pil Primary Schools Computer competition in 1993. Representing the school in the finals were Deborah Anthony, Wyn Jones, Ian Milsop and Clara O'Hagan. Also pictured is teacher Mrs SM Hylands and Mr Red Rayment, manager of BP Oil's Belfast terminal
Bocombra Primary School pupils Claire McCullough, Andrew Quinn and Jenna Holland enjoyed a day out at the Argory in 1993
Two employees from Craigavon Borough Council received certificates of commendation in the Northnern Ireland Local Government Officers of the Year Awards in 1993. Pictrured is Mrs Philomena Davidson receiving her award frfom Mrs Betty Johnston. Mrs Heather Beresford was unavailable for the photograph.
Audrey McDowell (left) from Carnaud Metal Box joined other Compass Services employees at the presentation of their Building on People Trainer Skills certificates in 1993
