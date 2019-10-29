IN PICTURES: Look back at some snaps from the Times archive

Mark Judge and Wayne Irwin received support from Intersport and Speedo for their trip to Tenerife with the Ulster Schools swimming squad in 1993. Victor McAdam from the Magowan Buildings sports shop handed over a full range of equipment to the boys

The Epworth Girls' Brigade hockey team who won the Mid-Ulster District Six-a-Side Floodlit hockey competition in 1993
Portadown vice-chairman Paul Hunniford presented a sponsorship cheque to Stephen Millar, chairman of the Mid-Ulster Juvenile League in 1993
Mr Harry Averley, chairman of the Craigavon Hospital Care Association, presented a cheque for �28,000 to Mrs Katherine Dutchie, Cancer Relief Macmillan Fund in 1993. Also pictured are Mrs Geraldine Maguire, Miss Bertha Teggart and Mrs Collette Gray
Pictured at the Anglo-Irish Best Station competition in 1993 were Lord O'Neill, who presented the awards, with Gerry McAtarsney, Alan Doak and Larry Sullivan of Portadown station. Also included are Emma McCormick and Tony Mullen of Loughgall Primary School
