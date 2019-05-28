IN PICTURES: Look back through the archives
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.
Under-15 and Under-16 prizewinners at the St Mary's prize night in 1993
Bocombra Primary School pupils Louise Pedlow, Joanne Roderick, Janet Wilson, Jemma McClatchey and Annika Compton at a Finn Macool event at the Argory in 1993
Dennis Harbinson, David Burns, Trevor Burns and Leslie Gough at Captain's Day at Tandragee Golf Club in 1993
Jemma Jones won Pupil of the Year Award and the McKittrick Cup for Music at Edenderry Primary School in 1993
