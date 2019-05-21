Wendy Austin, Dr Colin Boreham and Laura Quinn, the NI Chest Heart and Stroke appeals coordinator for Armagh celebrate the annual Have a Heart Appeal in 1993

IN PICTURES: Look back through the Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Millington Primary School presented �1000 to teacher Mr Jim Wilson, the proceeds of a sponsored skip in 1992. Pictured are Victoria Smith., David Ruddell, Gavin Whitten, Ruth McNally, Philip Anderson, Mrs Helen Hampton and Mr Wilson
Millington Primary School presented �1000 to teacher Mr Jim Wilson, the proceeds of a sponsored skip in 1992. Pictured are Victoria Smith., David Ruddell, Gavin Whitten, Ruth McNally, Philip Anderson, Mrs Helen Hampton and Mr Wilson
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
PIctured (Left) Mr Aubrey McCrory and (Right) Mr Errol McCrory at 1st Portadown BB Company, Thomas Street Methodist Church in 1961. Thank you to Mr Errol McCrory for sending in the photograph
PIctured (Left) Mr Aubrey McCrory and (Right) Mr Errol McCrory at 1st Portadown BB Company, Thomas Street Methodist Church in 1961. Thank you to Mr Errol McCrory for sending in the photograph
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
At the opening of the new Armagh branch of the Bank of Ireland in 1993 were Mr Paddy Reid, Willie McAvera, Pat Brannigan, Paddy Murphy, and Hugh McAlinney
At the opening of the new Armagh branch of the Bank of Ireland in 1993 were Mr Paddy Reid, Willie McAvera, Pat Brannigan, Paddy Murphy, and Hugh McAlinney
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Environmental health officer Suzanne Wylie and Karen McAuley with Stewart's supermarket staff who completed their Intermediate Food Hygiene exam in 1993 - Trevor Crawford, Heather Wilson, Jim Bell and Trevor Kennedy
Environmental health officer Suzanne Wylie and Karen McAuley with Stewart's supermarket staff who completed their Intermediate Food Hygiene exam in 1993 - Trevor Crawford, Heather Wilson, Jim Bell and Trevor Kennedy
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2