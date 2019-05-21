IN PICTURES: Look back through the Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.
Millington Primary School presented �1000 to teacher Mr Jim Wilson, the proceeds of a sponsored skip in 1992. Pictured are Victoria Smith., David Ruddell, Gavin Whitten, Ruth McNally, Philip Anderson, Mrs Helen Hampton and Mr Wilson
Environmental health officer Suzanne Wylie and Karen McAuley with Stewart's supermarket staff who completed their Intermediate Food Hygiene exam in 1993 - Trevor Crawford, Heather Wilson, Jim Bell and Trevor Kennedy