Liz Sergeant who competed in the Orchard County Pool League in 1993. She is pictured with her fellow team members Sherdy Watson. Dean Liggett. Willie Fenton and Ronnie McClatchey

IN PICTURES: Look back through the Times archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Scarva Rangers in their new skip in 1993
Scarva Rangers in their new skip in 1993
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Alan Cassells of St Mark's prepares to deliver a bowl in a tournament in 1993. Also pictured is Mrs Lily Clarke from Armagh
Alan Cassells of St Mark's prepares to deliver a bowl in a tournament in 1993. Also pictured is Mrs Lily Clarke from Armagh
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
At the Open event at Tandragee Golf Club in 1993 are Brian Houston, Colin McDonald, George Hamill and Eric McCartney
At the Open event at Tandragee Golf Club in 1993 are Brian Houston, Colin McDonald, George Hamill and Eric McCartney
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Portadown girl Ciara Cassells collected for charity at the Markethill Festival fun run in 1988
Portadown girl Ciara Cassells collected for charity at the Markethill Festival fun run in 1988
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2