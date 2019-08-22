IN PICTURES: Look back through the Times archive
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.
Scarva Rangers in their new skip in 1993
JPIMedia
Alan Cassells of St Mark's prepares to deliver a bowl in a tournament in 1993. Also pictured is Mrs Lily Clarke from Armagh
JPIMedia
At the Open event at Tandragee Golf Club in 1993 are Brian Houston, Colin McDonald, George Hamill and Eric McCartney
JPIMedia
Portadown girl Ciara Cassells collected for charity at the Markethill Festival fun run in 1988
JPIMedia
View more