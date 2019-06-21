IN PICTURES: look through some old photos from our archive

The winners of the fancy dress competition at the Drumcree Festival in 1988 were Fintan Kelly, Gareth Breen, and Sharon Beattie

The Seagoe swumming team who won the Small Primary Schiools triphy at a gala in Portadown pool in 1988
Portadown petrol station owner Derek Aston reached the semi finals of the BP Oil Visco 2000 event, a national golf tournament in 1988. He was presented with a wall clock to mark the occasion by Tony Collins, BP Oil's retail sales manager for Northern Ireland
Portadown directors welcomed new signing Alfie Stewart to Shamrock Park in 1988. Pictured with him are Marshall Beattie, Ronnie McCoo, ted Clarke and Melvin Foster
Six babies born in Craigavon Area Hospital in 1988 shared their birthday with the Duchess of York's baby Princes Beatrice. Pictured are Mrs Carl Murphy, Mrs Maureen Derby, Mrs Ruth Morrison, Mrs Kathleen Bell, Mrs Jenette Simmons and Mrs Patricia McLean
