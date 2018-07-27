IN PICTURES: Photos from our archive

Officers and guests at the annual dinner of First Portadown Old Boys' Association in 1988. Pictured are Stuart McKinley, Victor Mullen, Walter Cadell, Richard Wright, Wesley Gibson, Lincolm Pillar, Leslie Wells, Ernest Montgomnery, Ivan Davidson, and Tom McFall.
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

