IN PICTURES: relive some memories with these photos from the Times archive
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.
Mrs Mary Hendron received a cheque for �723.72 in the Bank of Ireland draw in 1988. She is pictured with Tony Haren, and Mr Malcolm Bell, manager of the Portadown branch
JPIMedia
Robert Hobson pictured during a bowls match in 1988
JPIMedia
Ports keeper Micky Keenan meets young fans Claire Nelson, Kathryn McNeill and Gail Ramsay at his testamonial in 1988
JPIMedia
Enjoying the Oasis summer scheme in 1988 are James Mullen, Nicholas Wright, Paul Taylor, Laura Hewitson, Melanie Wright and Paul Wright
JPIMedia
View more