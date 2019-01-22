IN PICTURES: Relive the good old days with photos from the 1988 archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.



A �500 draw for a holiday for two in Majorca by The Shoe Centre in Gilford in 1988 was won by Mrs Anna Martin of Rathfriland. Mr Bob Kerr handed over the prize to the lucky winner.

Staff nurse Jeanette Thompson presents Miss Agnes McCosh with a retirement gift on behalf of Craigavon Area Hospital. Also included are Sister I M Brush, Mrs S Doyle, Miss Gillings, Mrs P Flanagan and Miss M Sands.

Some of the fancy dress competitors at the Argory in 1988 with BBC presenter Wendy Austin and Mr Tony Lord, regional director of the National Trust.

BBC presenter Wendy Austin was the special guest at the Argory summer festival in 1988., where she met Christopher McCann who dressed up as Postman Pat.

This group took part in a 10 mile sponsored walk in 1988 in aid of Craigavon Area Hospital Children's Ward Play Area Appeal.

Members of First Birches Girl Guides who took part in a sponsored cycle in 1988.