Mr Alan Stracey presents Mrs Maureen Woolridge with a necklace as first prize in a Times competition in 1985.

IN PICTURES: Take a trip down memory lane

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

The Aztecs Volleyball Club Portadown after winning a tournament in 1985. Pictured are Trevor Irwin, Malcolm Adamson, Mark Mahaffey, Paul Fullerton, Coach Ken Twyble, Colin Gregson, Stephen Gregson, Nigel Johnson, and Geoffrey Parks.
The Aztecs Volleyball Club Portadown after winning a tournament in 1985. Pictured are Trevor Irwin, Malcolm Adamson, Mark Mahaffey, Paul Fullerton, Coach Ken Twyble, Colin Gregson, Stephen Gregson, Nigel Johnson, and Geoffrey Parks.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Former Portadown man Nigel Williams, managing director of the Computer Laerning Centre in 1985 with George Mackey, chief executive of LEDU and 'Hero' the talking robot.
Former Portadown man Nigel Williams, managing director of the Computer Laerning Centre in 1985 with George Mackey, chief executive of LEDU and 'Hero' the talking robot.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Mr Kieron McCullough, manager of the Carn Grove Hotel, picks the winning ballot ticket at the Brownlow Badminton Club draw in 1985. Also included are Aaron Telford, Elizabeth Liggett, Doreen Taylor, Amber Warnock and Derek Black.
Mr Kieron McCullough, manager of the Carn Grove Hotel, picks the winning ballot ticket at the Brownlow Badminton Club draw in 1985. Also included are Aaron Telford, Elizabeth Liggett, Doreen Taylor, Amber Warnock and Derek Black.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Juniors of Portadown Golf Club who took part in the Christmas Cup competition in 1995.
Juniors of Portadown Golf Club who took part in the Christmas Cup competition in 1995.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2