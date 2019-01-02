IN PICTURES: Take a trip down memory lane

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.
The Aztecs Volleyball Club Portadown after winning a tournament in 1985. Pictured are Trevor Irwin, Malcolm Adamson, Mark Mahaffey, Paul Fullerton, Coach Ken Twyble, Colin Gregson, Stephen Gregson, Nigel Johnson, and Geoffrey Parks.
Mr Kieron McCullough, manager of the Carn Grove Hotel, picks the winning ballot ticket at the Brownlow Badminton Club draw in 1985. Also included are Aaron Telford, Elizabeth Liggett, Doreen Taylor, Amber Warnock and Derek Black.