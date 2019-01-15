IN PICTURES: take a trip down memory lane with some photos from our archive
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.
Swimmers at Portadown pool who took part in a sponsored swimathon in aid of the John Paul Loughran appeal in 1988.
JPIMedia
Tandragee Golf Club captain Derek Poole congratulates young Stuart Paul on his achievement as winning captain of the Great Britain and Ireland team which won the Jaceque Leglise trophy in 1988.
JPIMedia
Tandragee Golf Club President Charles Maginnis is pictured on President's Day in 1988 with some of the competitors who took part in the event.
JPIMedia
Coach Noel Best putting some of the members of Portadown Ladies' Hockey Club through their paces during a training session in 1988.
JPIMedia
View more