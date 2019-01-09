IN PICTURES: Take a trip down memory lane with the Times archive
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.
Eddie Tweedie, chairman of the Bannview Squash Club Social Committee presents a cheque to Bannview member Paul McCaffrey who went to Idajo on an athletics scholarship in 1985, Also included are Angela Wray, Sandra Williamson, Ted McElroy, Freddie Irwin and Brian McGurgan.
Mr James Blake, chairman of Armagh Motorcycle and Car Club in 1985 presented a chreque to Mrs Maire Armstrong and Mr Jim Matchett of the Jervis Street unit for Mentally Handicapped Children. Also included are Mr William Fullerton treasurer and Mr Marshall Allen secretary.
Mr Ivan McClure, district manager of the Coal Advisory Service presents Des Hamilton and Bob Singer with their troiphies for winning the St Mark's pairs tournament in 1985. Included are other section winners in the competition.