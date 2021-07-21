Global golf event to tee off at Galgorm and Massereene

Recognised on an international scale, the World Invitational enjoys a global reach and is one of the most inclusive tournaments in the world of golf where men and women compete for the same level of prize money.

Northern Ireland has a great record of hosting world-class events, and this is no different.

Attracting a field of 288 players, 144 men and 144 women, this will be the first time an event of this format is tri-sanctioned by the European Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour in the northern hemisphere.

Hosted by Modest! Golf Management, players will once again compete at Northern Irelands quality parkland courses at Galgorm and the iconic Massereene Golf Club.

Established in 1895, Massereene Golf Club offers a challenging and picturesque 18-hole par-72 parkland course.

With panoramic views over Lough Neagh, Massereene is just a 30 minute drive away from Belfast and has lots to offer visitors including historic Antrim Castle Gardens.