Hollie and Milo looking for their forever homes

Hollie

Age: 10

Breed: Spaniel Cross

Spaniel Cross Hollie is a super sweet girl who enjoys the quiet life.

Hollie is a super sweet girl who enjoys the quiet life. Her favourite thing is to snooze in her little den that her carers have made for her.

She can be shy on first meeting but soon comes round, especially if you have treats. She likes to play fetch with a tennis ball.

Hollie is looking for a quiet, adult only home preferably with new owners who have previous dog experience.

Hollie would benefit from someone who is willing to take on some training around handling and visitors.

Lhasa Apso Milo is a lively, young boy. He is bright and has lots of energy and really enjoys getting off the lead for runs

Hollie would like to be the only pet in her new forever home and would enjoy an enclosed garden so she can potter at her own pace.

Milo

Age: 18 months

Breed:Lhasa Apso

Milo is a lively, young boy. He is bright and has lots of energy and really enjoys getting off the lead for runs – he can jump very high for such a little lad.

Milo is looking for new owners with previous dog experience due to guarding certain resources. His new owners will require to continue with his training.

Milo would benefit from being the only dog in his new forever home. He requires a home with a secure garden so he can practise recall. He could live with older teenage children.

Conor O’Kane, Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre Manager explains the changes at the Centre as restrictions ease.

He says: “Since the pandemic hit, Dogs Trust Ballymena has been continuing to take in, care for and rehome dogs, thanks to our amazing team and local supporters.

“During this time, we have established a virtual rehoming process which has been a huge success, levelling the playing field for many dogs who have been previously overlooked by potential new families.

“Amid the upheaval of the past year, we have been incredibly proud of how our team has overcome the challenges faced to do the best by our dogs.

“The pandemic has allowed us to try new things and take valuable learnings away to inform new processes.

“As restrictions lift, we will be continuing with our successful virtual rehoming process to match dogs with their new owners.

“However, we love being part of the local community and want to start welcoming people back to the centre, while continuing to put the wellbeing of our dogs and staff first.

Members of the local dog-loving public can book a slot to visit the centre on one of our Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm.

Visitors will be able to meet our friendly staff, see the best of Dogs Trust Ballymena including our state-of-the-art kennels and – most importantly – see some of our gorgeous dogs spending time with their canine carers.

“Information Days will not have a rehoming focus, and anyone who is interested in rehoming a dog from us will be directed to the virtual rehoming process to begin their rehoming journey.

“We believe these more intimate visitor Information Days will help our dogs to start to feel comfortable again in the presence of members of the public, while helping us to keep staff and visitors safe.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank local dog lovers for their continued support and for helping us do what’s best for the dogs in our care.

“To book an Information Day slot visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres,” said Conor.

* Dogs Trust’s mission is to bring about the day when all dogs can enjoy a happy life, free from the threat of unnecessary destruction.

Its Northern Ireland Rehoming Centre at Teeshan, Ballymena, is currently open by appointment only.