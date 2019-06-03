Portadown groups urged to apply for Community Fund

Community groups in the Portadown area with a social, educational or environmental focus are being encouraged to apply for a share of the 2019/20 Co-Ownership Community Fund.

The £15,000 fund, which has increased this year by an extra £5,000, is open to local organisations and partnerships to either support their continued community work or to finance a new project.

Gillian Hughes, Head of Governance at Co-Ownership, said: “At Co-Ownership we support people into homeownership and into communities. But our work doesn’t end there.

“Year after year, through the awarding of our Community Fund, we see first-hand the real impact community groups, partnerships and voluntary organisations are making on the ground in their communities.”

In 2018/19, Co-Ownership awarded the fund to Street Soccer NI, the Belfast-based football project set up to support disadvantaged men and women.

To apply for the 2019/20 Community Fund please download the application form from the Co-Ownership website and return it (either via email or post) by Friday, June 28 at 5pm.