Take a trip down Portadown’s memory lane

In 1988 Principal of Portadown College of Further Education, Dr Winsor Hylands, presented three students with awards in recognition of outstanding achievement. Stephen Graham received the Jamison Rosebowl, Gillian Johnston was awarded the Colin Adair Cup for excellence in GCE O Levels and Adrian Wright received the Robert Muldrew Memorial Shield for the best science student
In 1988 Principal of Portadown College of Further Education, Dr Winsor Hylands, presented three students with awards in recognition of outstanding achievement. Stephen Graham received the Jamison Rosebowl, Gillian Johnston was awarded the Colin Adair Cup for excellence in GCE O Levels and Adrian Wright received the Robert Muldrew Memorial Shield for the best science student
Share this article

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory? We would love to see them.

Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.