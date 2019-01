Portadown is not without its fair share of mansions and affluent areas.

The following 20 streets and roads, which are listed in ascending order, are home to some of the most expensive properties in the Portadown area. (Source: PropertyPal.com - all prices correct at the time of publishing)

Five bedroom bungalow currently for sale here; asking price: 275,000.

Four bedroom bungalow currently for sale on Carrick Road for 279,500.

There is a four bedroom chalet bungalow for sale here and it sits on a one acre site: asking price: 285,000.

Six bedroom detached home on sale here; asking price: 285,000.

Six bedroom home for sale in Apple Vale; asking price: 289,950.

Seven bedroom detached home on sale here; asking price: 295,000.

There's a stunning four bedroom home on sale here and it comes with its very own electric car charging point; asking price: 299,950.

A nursing home with 15 bedrooms and two-and-a-half acres of land is currently on sale on Maghery Road for 300,000.

There is a six bedroom detached home for sale on Clonmacash Road; asking price: 325,000.