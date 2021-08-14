Good news for cruise enthusiasts as new TUI venture finally launches after 18-month pause

Tui River Cruises' first ship Maya.

This week a stylish christening ceremony officially named TUI River Cruises’ first ship, TUI Maya with guests then embarking on an overnight sailing to Boppard to explore the delights of the Rhine.

First customer sailings set sail on August 15 on the Moselle Valley itinerary visiting German hotspots, Frankfurt, and Koblenz as well as lesser-known destinations, Trier, Piesport and Oberwesel.

Winter sailings set sail from October 31 with four new themed sailings on the Rhine - Wine on the Rhine and Mini Wine on the Rhine, Dancing down the Rhine and Rhine & Stein - with new itineraries visiting Germany’s renowned Christmas markets and big-name cities. Travellers on board can expect the usual sumptuous food and drink, guest speakers and a wide range of shore excursions.

The stylish staircase on the TUI Maya.

The new cruise line combines TUI’s renowned standout service with culture-packed itineraries that take in big name cities like Vienna and Budapest as well as smaller hidden gems like Boppard and Rudesheim with shore experiences – an average of 14 per itinerary. For every seven nights guests get a £120 voucher to spend on the shore experiences of their choice.

The ships have been transformed with multi-million pound makeovers and include two restaurants, two bars and deck areas designed to allow for relaxing, wellness and more strenuous activity.

For more information go to www.tui.co.uk/river-cruises, visit your local TUI holiday store or call 0203 451 2688.