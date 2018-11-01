£400,000 scheme for A3 Portadown Rd

A £400,000 resurfacing scheme on the A3 Portadown Road, Armagh, at Castledillon will begin on Monday, November 5.

The works involve the strengthening and resurfacing of a 0.8km stretch of the road and hard shoulder along with associated ancillary works. The scheme which will improve the structure of the road is due for completion by December 9.

Due to the nature of the works it will be necessary to operate a speed limit of 40mph and to prohibit overtaking on the road from its junction with U7614 Mullaghbane Road to a point 100 metres North East of its Junction with the A3 Drumman Heights Roundabout.

Traffic using the road during the works will be subject to a speed restriction and an overtaking restriction and traffic signs indicating the nature and extent of these restrictions will be in place during the works. The public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive, cycle or walk with care when travelling through, or in the vicinity of the works. Local access for residents and businesses will be maintained at all times during the works.

The Department has carefully programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public. However, road users should be aware that delays should be expected and that additional time should be allowed when planning journeys.

The completion date of the works is subject to favourable weather conditions and the public will be kept informed of any change.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit www.trafficwatchni.com