68th annual concert for ladies choir

Portadown Ladies Choir will be holding its 68th Annual Concert on Friday, April 12, at 8pm, in the town hall, Edward Street.

This annual event always proves to be an evening of great entertainment, and this year’s concert will be no exception.

The guest artistes will be “Swingtime Starlets” (pictured), an all-professional close harmony trio, who perform songs from the 40s Wartime Era, the Hollywood Golden Age, and Retro Pop.

They will transport the listener through the eras with their beguiling voices, close harmonies and vintage style.

The Compere is Gary Wilson, the “Clown Prince of Comedy” who is one of the busiest comedians performing across Ireland and Scotland.

He performs in Blackpool and further afield in Spain.

He also enjoys entertaining on cruise ships.

The Choir, under the musical leadership of Gordon Speers BEM, and accompanied by Mrs Lynn Beggs, will deliver a programme to suit all kinds of musical tastes, with pieces such as “Fields of Gold”, “Hallelujah” and “Panis Angelicus”.

With artistes such as “Swingtime Starlets” who will perform in their own unique style, and a compere bringing the whole evening together with humour and story telling, the concert promises be a wonderful evening of music and laughter.

Tickets are priced at £10 and are available from Choir members, or Winnies Newsagent (Woodhouse Street). You can also pay at the door.