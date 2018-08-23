£81k resurfacing scheme for Moira

A £81,000 road improvement scheme on the Clarehill Road, Moira which started on Monday (August 27).

The resurfacing works on the stretch of road between Meeting Street and Rowandale Integrated Primary School will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the road.

From Monday to Friday, August 31 the road will be closed from 8.00am to 6.00pm. From Tuesday, September 4 to Friday, September 7 an off peak closure will be in place from 9.30am to 4.30pm. Access to the school will be maintained throughout the works.

A diversion route will be in operation which includes Meeting Street, Moira Road, Hillsborough Road, Bridge Road and Bottier Road.

It is expected work will be substantially completed by early September, however, this is subject to favourable weather conditions.

For more information visit www.trafficwatchni.com.