91-year-old man facing historic sex abuse charges

A 91-year-old Lurgan man has been returned for trial to Craigavon Crown Court on historic sex charges dating back to 1966.

John Joseph Toman, Deramore Drive, Lurgan, appeared last Wednesday at a preliminary enquiry at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He is accused of ten charges of indecent assault on a female and two charges of attempted rape. The same female is the alleged victim in all the charges.

There are ten charges that between July 11, 1966, and July 12, 1972 he indecently assaulted her and there are two allegations of attempted rape during the same period.

Toman was remanded on his own bail of £500 to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Crown Court on October 25.