A ‘lovable’ young man’s life cut tragically short on our roads

“He always seemed to have a smile on his face”

Ross Eric Capper, aged 18, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, November 8, as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident near his home on the Dungannon Road, Portadown.

He was born on June 21, 1999 in Craigavon, the son of Eric and Avril Capper.

Ross had attended Peatlands Playground, Richmount PS, Clounagh Junior High and Portadown College throughout his educational life.

Upon completing his A -Levels Ross transferred to the Portadown campus of Southern Regional College to complete a foundation degree in Computer Science, a subject he really excelled at and had hoped to pursue a career in.

The Portadown college commented that “Ross was a true gentleman and always seemed to have a smile on his face.”

Ross was a member of Tartaraghan Boys’ Brigade from the age of three until he had left school.

Through the BB Ross made many lifelong friends and developed many of the key morals and attributes that helped form the caring and loving individual he became.

As a member of the BB Ross completed his Bronze and Silver Duke of Edinburgh Awards and President’s Badge and had recently completed the majority of the work required for the prestigious Queen’s Badge.

Ross had recently began working part-time in Portadown McDonald’s, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

As was his likeable and fun-loving nature Ross made many great friends during his short time in the job, who said “we knew we’d have a great night when Ross was working.”

Paying tribute to Ross, his mum Avril said, “He was a fun loving young man, a lovable rascal.

“Ross was the life and soul of our whole house and he didn’t have a care in the world.

“There is such an emptiness in the house without him.”

He was one of the youngest in his class and while he didn’t like school would not have missed a day.

When he didn’t get the A-Level results he needed he didn’t let it stop him, moving to a course which would help him achieve his career dream in computer science - dreams cut cruelly short on our roads.

Avril said, “When he didn’t get his results it wasn’t the end of the world, but this is the end of his world.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare.”

She said the five boys in the house had been so close and none of them can believe Ross has been lost.

Recalling happier times she said Ross had loved to visit the caravan in Portrush, with his parents, his brothers and his many friends.

“He loved the beach and he loved to play a bit of golf.”

Summing up her son’s all too brief time she said, “He had a full life.”

She also thanked all of those who had given them so much support following the tragic accident which claimed her beloved son’s life.

The large funeral service was held at Portadown Baptist Church where Ross attended.

The service was conducted by Pastor John Kimber.

The burial took place at Tartaraghan Church of Ireland where the Boys’ Brigade held a guard of honour for Ross.

Ross is survived by his parents Eric and Avril Capper, as well as his four loving brothers, Scott, Aaron, Adam and Ben.

He also leaves behind his maternal grandparents George and Emilene Potter.

Ross will be forever greatly missed by the remainder of the wider family circle as well as his many friends.