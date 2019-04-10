Action on dog fouling is welcomed

Steps to tackle dog fouling and litter in the area have been welcomed.

Independent councillor Paul Serry said, “I welcome this new Action Plan and over the next four weeks specific attention will be focusing on dog fouling and dog control issues.

“I am glad two of the areas are Tandragee and Mullavilly as I have had dozens of constituents contact me about the scourge of dog fouling in several locations across the Cusher area.

“We have been assured that there will be Dog Wardens and Environmental Wardens patrolling visibly in these areas and carrying out door to door checks for dog licenses, unaccompanied/stray dogs and dog fouling will be areas of attention.

“These are very important resources and I hope will prove to be successful in trying to deal with this serious problem as the irresponsible dog owners need to be caught and fines handed out. This type of Action Plan by the Council is long overdue and we must send a message out of zero tolerance to irresponsible dog owners.

“It’s regrettable rate payers money has to be spent on something which could be easily avoided, I am a dog owner and know to bring the dog foul bags with me when out walking my dog and if we all did this then such resources would not be needed but the sad reality is that the small percentage have caused this to be the case.”