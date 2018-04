A 24-year-old man will be sentenced next month at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a drugs offence.

David Strickland, Pollock Drive, Lurgan, admitted unlawful possession of cannabis resin on January 25 this year.

He also pleaded guilty to having no lights illuminated on a vehicle.

His solicitor, Mr Gabriel Ingram, said there was a relevant record.

The case was adjourned until May 4 to obtain a pre-sentence report.